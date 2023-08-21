Michael McFrazier

Dr. Michael L. McFrazier, a native of Paris, Texas, is Interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU).

Dr. McFrazier joined the faculty at PVAMU in 1998 after beginning his professional career as a public school music teacher and administrator in the Waco Independent School District, Waco, Texas. During his twenty-seven year tenure in higher education, he has served as Coordinator of Minority Development Programs, Coordinator of Graduate Studies, Associate Provost and Associate Vice President for Academic & Student Affairs, Vice Provost for Academic Affairs, Dean of the PVAMU Northwest Houston Campus, chair of the PVAMU Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges Reaffirmation of Accreditation decennial review, Vice President of Administration and Chief of Staff, Dean of the Withlowe R. Green College of Education and Interim President at Praire View A&M University. Dr. McFrazier also provided leadership in establishing the Ph.D. program in Educational Leadership in the Whitlowe R. Green College of Education at PVAMU where he holds the rank of tenured Professor.

Dr. McFrazier has traveled extensively throughout the United States as well as abroad. He has been afforded the opportunity to present his research and display his artistic and creative abilities in places such as New York, Chicago, California, Florida, Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia and Hawaii. He has also presented in Africa, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Japan, Yugoslavia, Hong Kong, and the Peoples Republic of China.

In February 2014, he co-edited and published a book titled College Student Self-Efficacy Research Studies with Dr. Terence Hicks, former Dean Whitlowe R. Green College of Education. Dr. McFrazier has served on the editorial board of the Journal of the Research Association for Minority Professors, has served as a proposal reviewer for the National Science Foundation and has served as an off-site, on-site and special committee accreditation chair for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

Dr. McFrazier received an Associate of Arts Degree from Paris Junior College. He earned the Bachelor of Music Education, Master of Music–Vocal Performance, and Master of Science in Education from Baylor University. He received his Doctorate in Educational Administration from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Additionally, he holds the M.D.P. Leadership Development Certificate from Harvard University Institute of Higher Education, the William R. Harvey Leadership Certificate from Hampton University and the Governor’s Executive Leadership Development Certificate from the LBJ School of Public Affairs, University of Texas at Austin.

Dr. McFrazier’s honors include Who’s Who in Black Houston; W.T. Bono Professional Award; The Central Texas Role Model Award; University of Arkansas Undergraduate Excellence Mentor Award; University of Arkansas Inspirational Award for Excellence in Service; the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Seven Jewels Service Award; the Paris Junior College Hall of Honor Award; and the Paris Junior College Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest honor the College bestows.

Dr. McFrazier serves on the board of directors of the Alpha Impact Charitable Foundation and is a member of the advisory board of the University of Texas Education Consortium for Male Students of Color. Additionally, he is a member of Leadership Northwest Houston; Golden Key Honor Society; Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society; and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (Life Member #12605). He has served for 20 years in the Music Ministry at The Church Without Walls.